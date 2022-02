FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Angry Chickz will soon raise the heat level in northwest Fresno.The franchise known for its Nashville Hot Chicken will open its newest location at El Paseo Marketplace.The restaurant is just one of several new businesses planning to come to the shopping center.You can choose from different levels of spice, but the heat reaches all the way up to "Angry" which requires you to sign a waiver to eat.The location is set to open later this year and is the third in Fresno.