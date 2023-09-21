Angus Cloud's cause of death ruled accidental overdose, coroner says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose, according to the Alameda County Coroner's office in California.

"Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and in what is ruled as an accidental overdose," a spokesperson for the coroner told CNN on Thursday. "Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine."

Cloud, a rising actor best known for his role in the HBO drama "Euphoria," died in July at age 25.

