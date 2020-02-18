Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Callista's Website

Callista is a 2 years young 'Large and In Charge' kinda girl! This muscle-bound beauty is full of life and love. She is extremely affectionate with her people and never turns down a snuggle-session. Callista is social with other dogs, but likes to be the Queen. She came to us with a broken back leg that is already healing-our vets have recommended letting it continue to mend rather than attempt a tricky repair. It doesn't seem to bother her at all. If you're interested in meeting Callista, text ADOPT to (559) 600-7387 and submit an application.

#adoptdontshop #webelieveinshelterdogs
------
For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
AnimalCompassionTeam.com

Fresno Humane Animal Services
760 W. Nielsen Ave.
Fresno, CA 93706
(559) 600-PETS (7387)
FresnoHumane.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal compassion teampet of the weekpetpet rescue
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News