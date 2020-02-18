Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Callista is a 2 years young 'Large and In Charge' kinda girl! This muscle-bound beauty is full of life and love. She is extremely affectionate with her people and never turns down a snuggle-session. Callista is social with other dogs, but likes to be the Queen. She came to us with a broken back leg that is already healing-our vets have recommended letting it continue to mend rather than attempt a tricky repair. It doesn't seem to bother her at all. If you're interested in meeting Callista, text ADOPT to (559) 600-7387 and submit an application.#adoptdontshop #webelieveinshelterdogs------Animal Compassion Team (ACT)2789 S. Orange AvenueFresno, CA 93725(559) 299-6364Fresno Humane Animal Services760 W. Nielsen Ave.Fresno, CA 93706(559) 600-PETS (7387)