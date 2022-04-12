Deliberations continue in trial of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend

By
Deliberations continue in trial of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members of Valerie Martinez and Anthony Martin were in the courtroom Monday for day 3 of the trial.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Martin in October of 2019 for shooting and killing Martinez during an act of domestic violence.

After closing remarks from the defender and prosecutor, the jury of 12 people began deliberating around 3 Monday afternoon and have not come to a decision.

It's a moment both families are anxiously waiting for.

We talked with Martinez's sister, who says all she wants is justice.

If Martin is convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.
