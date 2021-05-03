Multiple residents evacuated after fire at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno forced multiple evacuations.The Fresno Fire Department says the flames broke out at the Oak Brook complex around 4:40 pm Sunday afternoon.The 911 caller said the fire was coming from the balcony and when crews arrived, they noticed it spread into the attic space.Crews say the fire broke through the attic space and it quickly spread due to the high winds.Residents on the first and second floors had to be evacuated, with 16 apartments impacted.Six upstairs units had fire damage and the rest were impacted by water and smoke.No residents or firefighters were injured.Nearly 50 firefighters are at the complex as the fire is now under control.The cause of the fire has not been released.