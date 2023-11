VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a massive fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Visalia on Friday night.

The fire started around 10 pm in the area of Akers Street and Riggin Avenue.

Video shows huge flames erupting from the complex, sending plumes of black smoke into the night sky.

It is currently unknown what started the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Riggin has been closed between Akers and Demaree.