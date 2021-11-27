At least 10 displaced, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

10+ displaced, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital and at least 10 others have been displaced after a fire roared through an apartment in central Fresno Friday evening.

Fire officials say the fire sparked around 5:30 pm near Home and 11th Street.

Crews issued a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene to get more firefighters to help gain control of the flames.

The person in the hospital was actually a bystander who rushed in to try and help.

They're being treated for smoke inhalation and their current condition has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News