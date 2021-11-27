At least 10 displaced, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital and at least 10 others have been displaced after a fire roared through an apartment in central Fresno Friday evening.Fire officials say the fire sparked around 5:30 pm near Home and 11th Street.Crews issued a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene to get more firefighters to help gain control of the flames.The person in the hospital was actually a bystander who rushed in to try and help.They're being treated for smoke inhalation and their current condition has not been released.