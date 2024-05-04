Suspected motorcycle gang leader arrested, faces arson and weapon charges

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested the leader of what they are calling an outlaw motorcycle gang in Sanger.

The Sheriff's Office took 39-year-old Thomas Qualls into custody Thursday.

They say he's responsible for a recent burglary and arson of a building in Fresno.

This week, investigators searched the location of a motorcycle club where he is the chapter president.

Detectives seized several firearms, some of which were reported stolen and one created with a 3D printer.

They also found Nazi and white supremacy material, as well as a large supply of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office.