24 units evacuated following apartment fire in east central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

24 units evacuated following apartment fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were forced from their homes by a fire at an east central Fresno apartment complex on Tuesday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says it happened at a complex near North Maple Avenue and East Fountain Way around 7 pm.

A total of 24 apartment units had to be evacuated. Smoke was coming out of each apartment.

One of the apartments was destroyed, and three others were damaged.

Firefighters were able to safely evacuate everyone and contain the flames to the original unit impacted.

"This might have been a horrific, catastrophic fire if somebody hadn't called it in quickly. We did have multiple calls coming in. Letting us know that it was on fire," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News