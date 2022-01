CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is reportedly handing out gigantic bonuses to some engineers in hopes of keeping them from leaving for other tech companies.According to Bloomberg , some high-value engineers are getting big stock bonuses ranging from $50,000 to $180,000.Apple is trying to keep those engineers from going to other companies, namely Facebook's parent company, Meta.The Cupertino company did not comment on the program.Menlo Park-based Meta has poached 100 engineers from Apple these past few months and Apple has done the same, hiring away key Meta employees too.