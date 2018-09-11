Apps for speedy shopping

Julia Karoly is super busy.So when she can, she uses her phone to shop, even in stores.After downloading her grocery store's app, Julia scans each item and then scans her phone to check out and she's done."I'm all about convenience," said Karoly.Trends in shopping, usually high tech, may be driven by a specific group of shoppers known as "the spend setters".A consumer survey finds nearly one-third of ALL shoppers fall into this group and nearly half of Millennials.Grocery analyst Phil Lempert says nearly every industry is accommodating this speedy set."What they live and breathe for is being able to get in and out of a store really quickly using technology," said Grocery Industry Analyst Phil Lempert.Eighty-six percent of those surveyed say they have left a store because of long lines, costing businesses more than $37 billion a year.Meantime, 75 percent say they would shop more in physical stores if they had a "just walk out" experience.Like at Amazon Go, where the app allows you to walk in, take what you want and leave--no checkouts needed.Sensor technologies track the items and charge your account."I would love to see those cashless apps at all the big box stores that we shop at," said Karoly.With that in mind, nearly half of retailers surveyed say they are now considering cashless stores.Though in many cases, there will still be the more traditional low tech options too."We want to have options for everyone so that we can remain viable to them," said Kroger Grocery Retailer Ward Bickford.Julia says that's okay with her, but she also has some advice: Shop in the time-saving fast lane."You'll enjoy it. You'll be so happy you did," said Karoly.