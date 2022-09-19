Fire damages Aramark Uniform Services building in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a business in Southwest Fresno on Sunday.

Crews responded to Whitesbridge and Teilman Avenues.

They found flames and smoke coming from the Aramark Uniform Services building, which provides laundry and linen services.

Fire officials say the cooler temperatures were a benefit for the fire response.

Fresno Fire says the smoke and heat damaged about 75-percent of the inside of the building.

Authorities say no one was inside during the fire.