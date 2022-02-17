Society

Black History Month: Highlighting a Break the Barriers veteran archer

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Air Force veteran using archery as escape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every day, Kathy Ware practices her archery skills at Break the Barriers in Fresno. She does so surrounded by dozens of other fellow veterans.

Kathy calls this community a gift from God.

"Being around fellow veterans has helped a lot in my personal journey and the growth I have experienced over the past ten years," says Kathy.

Kathy is a United States Air force veteran, one of the first African American women in the fuel specialist division.

After her service in the 1980's, she suffered from PTSD, more specifically Military Sexual Trauma.

She lost her mom in 1989, became homeless and fell into a dark place for many years.

She tells Action News it is her faith that keeps her going.

"I can't do anything but be a light, his light in this dark world we live in," says Kathy.

These days, Kathy tells Action News she is in a better place and archery has helped.

"It's been hard because really and truly, I come because it gets me out of the house and it has gotten to be fun," she said.

More recently, even beating her personal shooting record at an annual Archery tournament in Las Vegas.

"I just cried and cried because I shot what I needed to shoot," says Kathy.

Kathy says her life as an African American Woman has not been easy but is thankful for her ancestors who fought for equality.

These days, she thankful for the group of veterans that have welcomed her. Kathy shares she hopes to continue archery at Break the Barriers for years to come.

If you or someone you know if suffering from PTSD, click here. For PTSD resources related to Military Sexual Trauma click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoblack history
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection to violent attack against Fresno vendors
Pilot killed in crop-dusting helicopter crash in Fresno Co. identified
Sierra Unified School District to discuss going away from mask mandate
Fresno man surprises vendor by buying all her Valentine's Day items
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
Cannabis businesses beat appeals, council rejects Chinatown dispensary
Fresno Grizzlies to pay tribute to West Coast Negro League team
Show More
Merced dairy turning cow manure into renewable energy
Valley psychologist discusses impact of masks on children
What to know as California mask mandate ends
Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
More TOP STORIES News