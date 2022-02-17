FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every day, Kathy Ware practices her archery skills at Break the Barriers in Fresno. She does so surrounded by dozens of other fellow veterans.
Kathy calls this community a gift from God.
"Being around fellow veterans has helped a lot in my personal journey and the growth I have experienced over the past ten years," says Kathy.
Kathy is a United States Air force veteran, one of the first African American women in the fuel specialist division.
After her service in the 1980's, she suffered from PTSD, more specifically Military Sexual Trauma.
She lost her mom in 1989, became homeless and fell into a dark place for many years.
She tells Action News it is her faith that keeps her going.
"I can't do anything but be a light, his light in this dark world we live in," says Kathy.
These days, Kathy tells Action News she is in a better place and archery has helped.
"It's been hard because really and truly, I come because it gets me out of the house and it has gotten to be fun," she said.
More recently, even beating her personal shooting record at an annual Archery tournament in Las Vegas.
"I just cried and cried because I shot what I needed to shoot," says Kathy.
Kathy says her life as an African American Woman has not been easy but is thankful for her ancestors who fought for equality.
These days, she thankful for the group of veterans that have welcomed her. Kathy shares she hopes to continue archery at Break the Barriers for years to come.
If you or someone you know if suffering from PTSD, click here. For PTSD resources related to Military Sexual Trauma click here.
Black History Month: Highlighting a Break the Barriers veteran archer
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News