Oscars

'Talent from Day 1': Raleigh native Ariana DeBose's run to Oscars makes Raleigh dance studio proud

By Josh Chapin
EMBED <>More Videos

Ariana DeBose's run to Oscars makes Raleigh dance studio proud

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the stars at the Oscars on Sunday we'll be watching closely is Raleigh's own Ariana DeBose. She is up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's production of "West Side Story."

Sunday is also a big mom'ent for CC and Co. Dance Complex in North Raleigh. Ariana started there in 6th grade, learned her craft and stayed all the way until finishing Wake Forest High School.

"She was a talent from Day 1, she knew what she wanted," CC and Co. Dance founder Christy Curtis said. "She was a super go-getter and worked super hard."

Christy founded the studio 17 years ago. She said Ariana has come back to teach classes and kids who are learning their craft have been inspired.

Curtis said the pictures of her on the wall inspire dancers daily as well.

"She just let a whole bunch of people know that they can find their own way through getting to their passion and purpose in life in a unique way," Curtis said.

Curtis and many others will be watching Sunday at the Theatre Raleigh about ten minutes from the dance studio.

Ariana's mom Gina, an 8th grade teacher at Wakefield Middle School, will be flying to Los Angeles to be with her daughter in person.

She said she was in the studio grading papers while Ariana pursued her dreams.

"Going out and having the opportunity to network with professionals in the industry I think helped Ariana opened up a lot of doors for her that maybe she didn't know she had," Gina said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighoscarsacademy awardsdanceactorsteven spielbergotrc
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars Announcer is a Durham native, proud Tar Heel
Will Packer shakes up the Oscars with 3 hosts, 3 styles of music & fun
Oscars 2022: Behind-the-scene artists for 'Dune' discuss sci-fi epic
'Encanto' cast to perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars
TOP STORIES
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020
Hatred 'is an understatement' for families of Clovis murder victims
Agreement on independent audit into Fresno councilmembers spending
Valley air conditioning companies busy as temperatures rise
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
Show More
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Hearst Castle on Central Coast to reopen to visitors in May
$3,000 in equipment stolen from Tulare County church, deputies say
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
More TOP STORIES News