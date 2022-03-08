Police investigating armed robbery at Clovis cell phone business

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating armed robbery at Clovis cell phone business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed robber hit a mobile phone business in Clovis Monday night.

The suspect walked into the Cell-Now store on Ashlan and Fowler just before 8 pm.

The robber pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect took an unknown amount before leaving the store.

No injuries were reported and detectives are now reviewing surveillance video to get a suspect description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra support at Kings County high schools after a crash kills teen
Investigations underway after racism targeting 2 Valley soccer teams
Valley businesses feeling impact of high gas prices
Man dropped off at Sanger police station with gunshot wound
Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar
CA lawmakers to debate 3 new bills aiming to reform Prop 47
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
Show More
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Meet Olivia, 2022 Kids Day Ambassador
Police identify man injured in exchange of gunfire with officers
Solar panel water systems could be headed to Central California
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
More TOP STORIES News