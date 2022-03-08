CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed robber hit a mobile phone business in Clovis Monday night.
The suspect walked into the Cell-Now store on Ashlan and Fowler just before 8 pm.
The robber pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.
The suspect took an unknown amount before leaving the store.
No injuries were reported and detectives are now reviewing surveillance video to get a suspect description.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clovis cell phone business
