Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood, LAPD says

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood Friday afternoon that left one person with minor injuries, police said.Los Angeles police said a wreck involving four cars occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.It's unclear if Schwarzenegger was driving or if he was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said the actor and former California governor was not injured.One person was transported to be treated for minor injuries not specified.Police said no arrest has been made and the crash does not appear to involve any form of DUI.AIR7 HD was over the scene of the crash as an SUV and a Prius were being towed away.