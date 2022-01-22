Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood, LAPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood Friday afternoon that left one person with minor injuries, police said.

Los Angeles police said a wreck involving four cars occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

It's unclear if Schwarzenegger was driving or if he was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said the actor and former California governor was not injured.

One person was transported to be treated for minor injuries not specified.

Police said no arrest has been made and the crash does not appear to involve any form of DUI.

AIR7 HD was over the scene of the crash as an SUV and a Prius were being towed away.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodlos angelescar crasharnold schwarzenegger
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of children
New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in SE Fresno
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes
Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Show More
Fresno State business students looking for Valley internships
Esmeralda Soria announces run for CA State Assembly
Visalia Unified impacted by shortage of bus drivers during
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
More TOP STORIES News