Madera County woman accused of stealing from employer for 6 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County woman has been arrested after deputies say she stole from her employer for six months.

Angel Anderson is accused of taking between $3,000 and $5,000 while working at the Hitching Post restaurant in Awhanee from September of last year through February of this year.

The 62-year-old was booked into jail on grand theft charges Thursday but has since been released on bail.
Related topics:
madera countyemploymenttheft
