Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested three protesters who vandalized a Les Schwab Tire Center in central Fresno.

Officers arrested the demonstrators just after 11 p.m. Saturday night on Blackstone near Ashlan.

Investigators believed these suspects participated in a nearby protest before attacking the auto shop.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall is expected to address this incident and the department's handling of these protests.

