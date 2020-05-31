Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested three protesters who vandalized a Les Schwab Tire Center in central Fresno.Officers arrested the demonstrators just after 11 p.m. Saturday night on Blackstone near Ashlan.Investigators believed these suspects participated in a nearby protest before attacking the auto shop.Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall is expected to address this incident and the department's handling of these protests.