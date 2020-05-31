FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested three protesters who vandalized a Les Schwab Tire Center in central Fresno.
Officers arrested the demonstrators just after 11 p.m. Saturday night on Blackstone near Ashlan.
Investigators believed these suspects participated in a nearby protest before attacking the auto shop.
RELATED: George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall is expected to address this incident and the department's handling of these protests.
RELATED: Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop
PROTEST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News