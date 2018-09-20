U.S. & WORLD

Arrest made in case of woman stabbed to death while jogging in Washington, DC

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway in Washington D.C. after a woman was stabbed to death while jogging.

WASHINGTON D.C., Md. (KFSN) --
A suspect has been arrested in the nation's capital after a woman was stabbed to death while jogging in a trendy neighborhood just a few miles from the White House, ABC News confirms.

Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, stumbled into a Chinese restaurant in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle on Tuesday night, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, police said. Martinez tried to alert customers to her attacker, but the suspect had already fled the scene, witnesses said.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets the stabbing of Martinez was likely random, but an investigation is ongoing.

A suspect has been arrested in the nation's capital after a woman was stabbed to death while jogging in a trendy neighborhood just a few miles from the White House, ABC News confirms.

Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, stumbled into a Chinese restaurant in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle on Tuesday night, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, police said. Martinez tried to alert customers to her attacker, but the suspect had already fled the scene, witnesses said.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets the stabbing of Martinez was likely random, but an investigation is ongoing.

FiscalNote, Inc. tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was the technology company's chief of staff.

"The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night," the company wrote. "Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy's family and friends."

Martinez's family released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy to mourn Martinez. She and her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, were engaged last week..

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy," her mother, Cora Martinez, wrote in a statement. "Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve the passing of her beautiful soul and inform her friends and family of this terrible news. We also want to encourage the community to please contact the police with any information that may lead to finding justice for Wendy. The hotline number to call is 202-727-9099. Simply put, Wendy was fearfully and wonderfully made! Now we know she has found the one whom her soul loved."

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect that showed a man wearing a long-sleeved mustard-colored shirt, flip flops and white socks.

A manhunt was underway for a suspect. The police offered up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The suspect is due in court on Thursday. Authorities also plan to release more information about the arrest Thursday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
washington d.c.joggingstabbingcrimeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News