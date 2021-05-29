Fresno Fire asking for help with finding arson suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is asking for your help in finding an arson suspect.

Officials say a man set a car on fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel on Blackstone near Griffith in Central Fresno.

The man is carrying a gas can, then holding it over a car, followed by a flash of flames.

The man was captured on multiple cameras.

Anyone who knows him or where he might be is asked to call the Fresno Fire Department.
