Fresno Fire asking for help with finding arson suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is asking for your help in finding an arson suspect.Officials say a man set a car on fire early Wednesday morning.It happened in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel on Blackstone near Griffith in Central Fresno.The man is carrying a gas can, then holding it over a car, followed by a flash of flames.The man was captured on multiple cameras.Anyone who knows him or where he might be is asked to call the Fresno Fire Department.