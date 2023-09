An arson investigator is looking into what caused an apartment fire in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arson investigator is looking into what caused an apartment fire in Central Fresno.

It was first reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday on U Street and Illinois Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a glow from flames in an upstairs apartment.

They say there was fire and a hole in the floor.

The fire did not spread to the downstairs or other units.

The building is currently unoccupied and under construction.

There are no utilities and boards were covering the windows and doors.