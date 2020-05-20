Check out a special look at 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney+

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5979577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Artemis Fowl" follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Wednesday marks National Streaming Day, and Disney+ is celebrating by dropping a special look at its upcoming film "Artemis Fowl." Check it out in the player above.Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, "Artemis Fowl" follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance. The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench.Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.The film was slated for a May 29 theatrical release but moved to the streamer last month.