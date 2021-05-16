Society

'Unity Against Hate' Rally held in Fresno to confront anti-Asian hate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 100 people gathered in northeast Fresno on Saturday to rally against hate.

The Fresno Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs hosted the event in coordination with rallies being held all over the country.

People gathered at the corner of Shaw and Chestnut near the Save Mart Center.

The goal of the event was to give Asian Americans a platform to speak out and share their stories after a recent uptick of hate crimes against them in the country.

"I am just really pleased to see that our Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are ready to speak up and share their stories," says Chong Yang.

Several Fresno City leaders were in attendance, including Mayor Jerry Dyer.
