At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Larry Hulsey, 64, has been found safe and was reunited with his family late Wednesday night.---The Tulare County Sheriff's office is searching for an at-risk missing man in the Visalia area.Officials say 64-year old Larry Hulsey was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near Avenue 313 and Rd 144.His family says he has undiagnosed Alzheimers.Hulsey is 6 feet tall, has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.He was last seen wearing a red and gray flannel, dark gray sweatpants and gray tennis shoes, officials say.