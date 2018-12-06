MISSING MAN

At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tulare County Sheriff's office is searching for an at-risk missing man in the Visalia area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Larry Hulsey, 64, has been found safe and was reunited with his family late Wednesday night.
---
The Tulare County Sheriff's office is searching for an at-risk missing man in the Visalia area.

Officials say 64-year old Larry Hulsey was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near Avenue 313 and Rd 144.

His family says he has undiagnosed Alzheimers.

Hulsey is 6 feet tall, has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray flannel, dark gray sweatpants and gray tennis shoes, officials say.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING MAN
UPDATE: Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
At-risk missing elderly man has been found, reunited with family
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
More missing man
Top Stories
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Fresno Police take on the Street Saints in community basketball game
Former federal judge recalls being appointed to position by President George H.W. Bush
UPS offers options to avoid porch pirates this holiday shopping season
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson tweets about parody trailer by local artists
Show More
Man crashes into two Sanger Police cruisers after leading officers on high-speed chase
Tulare County Supervisors approve Sequoia Gateway project near Visalia
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings
More News