At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Larry Hulsey, 64, has been found safe and was reunited with his family late Wednesday night.
---
The Tulare County Sheriff's office is searching for an at-risk missing man in the Visalia area.
Officials say 64-year old Larry Hulsey was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near Avenue 313 and Rd 144.
His family says he has undiagnosed Alzheimers.
Hulsey is 6 feet tall, has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red and gray flannel, dark gray sweatpants and gray tennis shoes, officials say.