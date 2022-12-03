Rain and heavy snow expected as Atmospheric river brings part two of storm

Rain and snow flurries are expected to pick up once again with an atmospheric river pattern expected through the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've seen a break in the downpours for much of our Friday, but rain and snow flurries are expected to pick up once again with an atmospheric river pattern expected through the weekend...

A two-part storm is packing rain, wind and snow and drivers need to be prepared for tricky traveling.

The first round of heavy showers is expected to arrive on Saturday, hitting mountain areas with wind gusts up to 60 mph, setting up an atmospheric river pattern. Accuweather meteorologists explain the term that lives up to its name.

"It's a river in the sky, in the atmosphere, what it's doing, this atmospheric river is taking moisture from the central pacific, the tropics and pushing it to the western coast of the United States," said Melissa Constanzer, AccuWeather Meteorologist.

Snow totals are expected to reach between 2 and 4 feet at elevations over 8,000 ft. with 1-2 feet of snow falling as low as 7,000 ft. With this amount of snow and rain settling on top, avalanche warnings are not uncommon

"When you get those different levels and moisture content in the snow layers, that can create big problems for avalanche threats," explained Constanzer

The roads can also be treacherous, so drivers need to be ready for the slick conditions that can include small-sized hail. Tire chains should be carried but this time of year-they often sell out.

"You see it all the time, people don't bring their chains, they forget to bring them up and they think oh, I can make it to four lanes and all that, but you see them on the side of the road," said Darin Loretz, Auberry Resident.

But for every inconvenience, the atmospheric river brings more benefits.

"We need the moisture, we only get it so much throughout the year, so when we can get a lot of the rain fall and especially in the Sierra which provides so much of our water. We need to get these types of storm systems that tap into a deeper level of moisture," added Constanzer.

A winter storm warning remains in full effect until Monday, with snow levels expected to drop to around 5,000 feet by Sunday.