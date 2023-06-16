Man clings to vehicle while trying to stop carjacker in west central Fresno

Surveillance footage shows the man clinging to the car as the woman tries to speed off.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was left hanging from the side of his car while trying to stop a woman from stealing it last month in Fresno.

The attempted carjacking happened at 11:30 pm on May 31 at Clinton and Marks avenues.

Fresno police say the man left his car running in a parking lot when a woman jumped into the driver's seat and started to drive away.

Surveillance footage shows the man clinging to the car as the woman tries to speed off across the parking lot.

Officers say the woman ended up crashing the stolen car into another parked vehicle, causing the man to be thrown onto the ground.

The man was not seriously injured in the crash.

After the crash, investigators say the woman got out of the car and ran away down Marks Avenue.

Police are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Button at (559) 621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.