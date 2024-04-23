Attempted kidnapping in Oregon caught on doorbell camera shows woman get carried away | VIDEO

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A kidnapping suspect has been arrested after video on an Oregon home-security camera appeared to show a woman being carried away against her will.

The victim was found safe, Hillsboro police said Tuesday. The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, noting this was not a random attack.

The video, which has been viewed by ABC News, was shot at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It appears to show a woman with glasses ringing a doorbell and waiting for someone to answer.

A man with a beard appears to approach and to carry her away against her will, police said. The woman was "crying for help before she was picked up and carried away by the above pictured male," police said in the bulletin, which included screengrabs of the woman and man from the video.

"They appear to have left in a white pickup," police said.

Police said they were notified of the apparent kidnapping Monday morning, and they published the images of the suspect and victim to try to get help from the public.

By Tuesday morning, police said the suspect and victim were identified and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with kidnapping, police said.