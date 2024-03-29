New allegations added to complaint against Madera kidnapping suspect

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New allegations were added to a complaint against a man charged with carjacking, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Madera woman last week.

In court Tuesday, 54-year-old Otis McKinzy Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Thursday, the Madera County District Attorney's office added allegations of "great bodily injury" to two of the counts he's facing.

Madera police say McKinzy tried to rob a woman in her 50s then carjacked, kidnapped and sexually assaulted her before she got away.

McKinzy is a registered sex offender and served 24 years in prison for another carjacking and kidnapping in 1997.

He was out on parole.

McKinzy remains jailed with no bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 5th.