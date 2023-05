Man arrested for stabbing aunt in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed his aunt in Atwater.

Authorities say it happened near Bellevue and Buhach just before noon.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound.

Authorities learned that the suspect is the nephew of the victim.

Police took 40-year-old John Garcia into custody after initially leaving the scene.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Atwater police.