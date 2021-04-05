Driver killed in crash in Atwater, police say

Driver killed in crash in Atwater, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what led up to a fatal crash in the North Valley.

Officers responded to Avenue Two and El Rodenbaugh Court in Atwater for an injury traffic collision.

When they arrived on scene, they found a white GMC Acadia and a gray Hyundai were in an accident.

The driver of the Acadia was declared dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.
