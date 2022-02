ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized for burn injuries after a fire broke out at an abandoned building in Atwater Wednesday.The fire was first reported around 6:40 am at Bellevue Road and Brownell.Merced County fire crews were able to contain the flames to the back of the building.Fire investigators believe people experiencing homelessness had been living inside the building.One person was taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.