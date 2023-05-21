Atwater Police make arrest in connection to first homicide of the year

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater Police have made an arrest in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

On March 11, officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Green Sands and Camrose streets.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle in the intersection with a man in his 20s in the driver's seat who had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man died at the scene.

On Sunday, police announced that the suspect 18-year-old Aryas Simpson of Atwater was arrested by Merced Police.

Simpson was booked into the Merced County Jail on a murder warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and the Atwater Police Department still needs the public's help in gathering information for this case.

If you have any information, contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.