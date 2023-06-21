Man caught with fentanyl, other drugs at Atwater home, police say

A man is in custody after being caught with fentanyl and other drugs at a home in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after being caught with fentanyl and other drugs at a home in Atwater.

Police served a search warrant late Tuesday morning at the home on Piro Avenue and Nebela Drive.

During the search, officers seized about 100 pills suspected to be fentanyl, 24 grams of an unfinished substance suspected to be fentanyl and seven pills believed to be Xanax.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Seth Ingalsbe.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges.

Atwater Police say this is the fifth time Ingalsbe has been arrested since August of last year.

Three of those arrests were for trafficking of fentanyl.

