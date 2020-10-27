community

'Halloween' fans can drive by this Atwater couple's Michael Myers house display

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley couple is sharing their love of Halloween with their whole neighborhood.

They built a haunted house that's bringing one of Hollywood's biggest monsters to Atwater.

Ben and Emily Auer put a creepy Michael Myers display together near the corner of Juniper and First.

The house plays out classic scenes from the 1978 horror film "Halloween" and adds in some spooky tunes and flashing lights.

The couple says celebrating Halloween has always been a passion of theirs, and this house was a real labor of love.

"We originally intended this to be a walk-through experience, but once COVID-19 hit, we decided to just make it a drive-by experience. We started in February and kept building and building and installed it about a week ago," said Ben Auer.

The house is putting on nightly shows once the sun sets.

The Auers say they've been shocked by the community's reception and dozens of people pull up every night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatwaterhalloweeneventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Fresno escape room opens outside experience
Action News Morning Update
Central Park Dance Skaters will WOW you
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
3-year-old girl found safe in Merced after car she was inside was stolen
Amy Coney Barrett takes official constitutional oath for SCOTUS
Power Shutoffs: PG&E works to restore power to thousands
1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran
Fresno Co. sees big turnout in early voting compared to recent years
Creek Fire: Contractors hoping to clean up properties before extreme weather
Show More
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million sold in Porterville
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
2 firefighters critically injured while battling SoCal wildfire, thousands evacuated
More Valley firefighters sent to help with SoCal wildfires
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
More TOP STORIES News