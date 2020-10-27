'Halloween' fans can drive by this Atwater couple's Michael Myers house display

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley couple is sharing their love of Halloween with their whole neighborhood.They built a haunted house that's bringing one of Hollywood's biggest monsters to Atwater.Ben and Emily Auer put a creepy Michael Myers display together near the corner of Juniper and First.The house plays out classic scenes from the 1978 horror film "Halloween" and adds in some spooky tunes and flashing lights.The couple says celebrating Halloween has always been a passion of theirs, and this house was a real labor of love."We originally intended this to be a walk-through experience, but once COVID-19 hit, we decided to just make it a drive-by experience. We started in February and kept building and building and installed it about a week ago," said Ben Auer.The house is putting on nightly shows once the sun sets.The Auers say they've been shocked by the community's reception and dozens of people pull up every night.