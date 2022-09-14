Atwater police officers honored for saving children

Officers Lee and Salazar received honors during the Atwater City Council meeting Monday night.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police officers are being honored for taking action to save young lives and preventing drownings.

One of the officers even helped to revive a child right before receiving recognition.

Officers Lee and Salazar received honors during the Atwater City Council meeting Monday night.

Last Friday, the department says they learned a child with autism who was in a canal near Herman and Mitchell.

Lee then jumped into the water and with help from Salazar, managed to get the child to safety.

Just an hour before the meeting, officer Salazar responded to a home on Sowell Street for an accidental drowning.

Officers say a two-year-old was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Fortunately, the officers, including Salazar, were able to resuscitate the toddler and the child was taken to the hospital.