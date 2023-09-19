Veteran-owned business cleans up debris after roof collapse at Fresno VFW Post

A local veteran-owned business is taking action to help fellow veterans after the roof of a VFW Post collapsed in July.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local veteran-owned business is taking action to help fellow veterans after the roof of a VFW Post collapsed in July.

After about a week of demolition, Central Valley Environmental (CVE) is finishing the clean-up efforts at VFW Post 8900 on North Blythe Avenue in West Central Fresno.

"I think it's important to have a place like this that they can go to -- maybe transitioning from military to civilian life and things like that," shared Tim Williamson, owner of CVE.

Williamson heard about the roof collapse on the news.

The event hall was immediately deemed unsafe by the City of Fresno - halting all activity.

As a veteran - who has spent time at Post 8900 - Williamson knew he needed to donate his company's time and resources to help his fellow brothers and sisters.

"They wouldn't be able to get back into this building if we didn't respond quickly," he said.

CVE made sure no hazardous materials were inside the building, and then crews removed the roof.

"These guys have been phenomenal about their process to clean this up," said Post commander Willie Tate. "When we first initially saw what we had inside versus where it looks now -- yeah, we're looking to move forward with the rebuild."

According to Tate, city engineers are expected to come back and check out the facility. He's hoping the city will then give the Post the green light to use the areas not damaged, such as the cantina and offices.

Tate also added that an architectural engineering firm has offered its services free of charge -- saving the Post from spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a new roof.

The commander said the community's support doesn't go unnoticed by the veteran community.

"It shows us that, we as veterans, we are appreciated," Tate said.

While the event hall remains closed, the park out back is still available for events.

