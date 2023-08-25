A new business is taking action for a Clovis family who barely survived when a car crashed into their garage and ignited a fire.

New business donates toys to family after fiery crash at Clovis home

The crash happened Tuesday night at the family's home near Holland and Winery avenues.

Many of their children's toys were destroyed in the fire.

On Thursday, Claw Daddy Arcades delivered donations to the mother, Stacey Lewis.

Rob Pollard of Claw Daddy, which just opened in Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall, donated a bag full of plushies to Stacey for her daughters.

He also extended an invitation to the family to play at the arcade- to help relieve some of their stress.

Fresno Police are still looking for the driver who took off after crashing into the Lewis' home.

Stacey sent a video to Action News of her daughters Kerry and Lyla receiving the gifts with smiles on their faces.