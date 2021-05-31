One life-flighted after double shooting in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were shot on Nashua and Swaps streets in the City of Atwater before 8 pm Sunday night.Officers say one victim was taken by ambulance to Modesto for treatment while the other was life-flighted in critical condition.The names of the victims have not been released, but officials say one of the victims is 18 and the other is a juvenile.There is no known motive at this time.Police are searching for a White Dodge that had several people in it.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.