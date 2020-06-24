wildfire

Did you smell smoke this morning? There's a fire burning in the Fresno County foothills

No injuries have been reported, and no structures are threatened.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Fresno County.

The blaze near Auberry Road has burned 20 acres, but fire crews have 70% containment.

All forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were working on hotspots in the area as investigators looked into what sparked the flames.

