Did you smell smoke this morning? There's a fire burning in the Fresno County foothills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Fresno County.The blaze near Auberry Road has burned 20 acres, but fire crews have 70% containment.All forward progress of the fire has been stopped.On Tuesday night, firefighters were working on hotspots in the area as investigators looked into what sparked the flames.No injuries have been reported, and no structures are threatened.