FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Audubon Drive at Nees Avenue in northwest Fresno will reopen to the public.

It has been closed due to a four-week project near Palm Avenue.

Fresno Public Works added dual left lanes for improved safety and traffic flow.

The construction cost more than $2 million, which was covered by developer fees.

Audubon at Nees will reopen Wednesday afternoon at 5 pm.