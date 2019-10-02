Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a UC Merced student on Tuesday.Police say around 1 p.m. a female student was walking near San Jose and Yosemite when she was approached by three men wearing black ski masks.According to investigators, one of the suspects placed a material over the student's face while another picked her up by her feet. They began to walk her back to a car with the back door open. However, the victim was able to fight back and escape.Police say the masked men drove away southbound on San Jose Avenue in a white 1995-2000 model Toyota sedan with dull paint and scratches.As of right now, there's no further description of the suspects and there have been no other similar incidents reported to UC Merced Police or the Merced Police Department.