crime

Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a UC Merced student on Tuesday.

Police say around 1 p.m. a female student was walking near San Jose and Yosemite when she was approached by three men wearing black ski masks.

According to investigators, one of the suspects placed a material over the student's face while another picked her up by her feet. They began to walk her back to a car with the back door open. However, the victim was able to fight back and escape.

Police say the masked men drove away southbound on San Jose Avenue in a white 1995-2000 model Toyota sedan with dull paint and scratches.

As of right now, there's no further description of the suspects and there have been no other similar incidents reported to UC Merced Police or the Merced Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimeattempted abductionkidnappinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Through muddled memory, woman remembers her pimp confessing to murder
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CAL FIRE fire captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Assault on victim wearing Russian 'MAGA' hat in SoCal leads to arrest
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
Show More
Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
More TOP STORIES News