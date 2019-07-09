Automotive

5 ways to save money on car maintenance this summer

The summer heat is on and those high temperatures are not only uncomfortable for you, they can also be problematic for your car and the environment.

You can protect your ride, help improve air quality and save money with a few easy tips.

  1. Keep your vehicle maintained and inflate tires to the right air pressure. This will also help improve your gas mileage.
  2. Make sure to seal the gas cap tightly when you fuel up to prevent harmful fumes from escaping.
  3. Don't top it off. Stop at the click because overfilling can also release fumes.
  4. If you are going to be stopped more than 60 seconds, avoid idling. Unless you are in traffic, turn off the engine. Unnecessary idling produces greenhouse gases and wastes fuel and money.
  5. Obey the speed limit and avoid rapid starts and stops. Aggressive driving increases fuel consumption and emissions.


RELATED:

Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise
EMBED More News Videos

The sweltering heat of summer isn't here just yet, but even mild spring temperatures can turn into a hot car tragedy for your children and pets.



Car cleaning tips that will save you time and money
EMBED More News Videos

These car cleaning hacks will save you time and money.



Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
EMBED More News Videos

What's the best way to cool off your car quickly? We learned some "hot car hacks" from a mechanic who helps overheated cars and overheated drivers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesummercar care tipscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News