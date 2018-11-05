CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Watch: 2018 car reliability results

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports has just released its exclusive new-car reliability report. It shows which brands and models are considered the most reliable and which ones you might want to stee

By
When you spend thousands of dollars on a car, you want it to last. Consumer Reports has just released its exclusive new-car reliability report. It shows which brands and models are considered the most reliable and which ones you might want to steer clear of.

Consumer Reports surveys its members every year about any serious problems they've experienced with their vehicles in the past 12 months. This year's annual Auto Reliability Survey, the largest of its kind, gathered data on more than half a million vehicles.

Just because a car is new doesn't mean it will be problem-free. According to this survey, in-car electronics-like infotainment systems-power equipment, and transmissions continue to give owners headaches.

Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda were the top brands, with Mazda making the biggest jump, moving up nine spots from the previous year.

Brands at the bottom of the list were Tesla, Cadillac, and Volvo. The Tesla Model S electric sedan actually lost its recommended status because CR members reported problems with the car's air suspension and body hardware, such as the car's door handles.

Turbo engines are becoming more common, but some car owners in the survey had trouble with their car's turbocharger and engine computer. A few needed complete engine replacements.

The truth is when automakers introduce new technology it can take several model years to get it working correctly.

The cars that came out on top as the most reliable were the Lexus GX, Toyota Prius C, and Mazda MX-5 Miata. The least reliable was the Ram 3500, Tesla Model X, and Cadillac ATS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveconsumer watchconsumer reportsautomotiveauto news
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
Consumer Watch: Make the most of your next doctor's appointment
Here's what you need to know when it comes to buying a new mattress
Consumer Watch: Home improvements to save money on your insurance
More consumer reports
AUTOMOTIVE
Toyota issues recall on more than 11 million vehicles worldwide
General Motors to trim its workforce
Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on 1.4 million recall notices
Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash
More Automotive
Top Stories
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Fowler police officer fired after arrest for beating up four women
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
Texas police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent killed in hit-and-run in Wisconsin
Show More
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Visalia man arrested after hitting woman with milk crate
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
More News