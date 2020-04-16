Fresno Mazda offering free oil change, car wash to Central Valley healthcare workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local car dealer is making sure vehicles belonging to healthcare workers are taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fresno Mazda says they're offering free oil changes, car washes and special sanitized cleanings for Valley healthcare workers, regardless of the make of their vehicles.
In an announcement on Thursday, Fresno Mazda introduced an extensive list of workers who are eligible for the discount, including those who work at hospitals, urgent care facilities, medical offices and clinics, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and many more.
In order to qualify, Fresno Mazda says healthcare workers must simply show proof of employment with an employee badge, pay stub, etc. The dealer is located on Blackstone, just north of Barstow in Fresno.
Some vehicles may not qualify, you can schedule an appointment by calling 559-265-0700 or clicking here.
