Gas prices drop this month

Gas prices have decreased this month, according to a report by AAA.The report said the national average for a gallon of regular has dropped by about 22 cents a gallon to $2.69 a gallon.Though prices are higher in California -- statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas costs about $3.66 -- the cost is still down 16 cents from a month ago.In the Central Valley, prices are a little lower than the state average, ranging from $3.23 to $3.56 from the north Valley down to the south Valley.