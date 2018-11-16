GAS PRICES

Gas prices drop this month

The national average for a gallon of regular has dropped by about 22 cents a gallon

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gas prices have decreased this month, according to a report by AAA.

The report said the national average for a gallon of regular has dropped by about 22 cents a gallon to $2.69 a gallon.

Though prices are higher in California -- statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas costs about $3.66 -- the cost is still down 16 cents from a month ago.

In the Central Valley, prices are a little lower than the state average, ranging from $3.23 to $3.56 from the north Valley down to the south Valley.
