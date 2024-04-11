Now, with summer coming up, gas prices are expected to keep climbing, especially with cleaner gas regulations in place.

Locals look for lowest gas prices as they continue to increase

As we head into the warmer months and people are hitting the road more often, gas prices are also on the rise.

As we head into the warmer months and people are hitting the road more often, gas prices are also on the rise.

As we head into the warmer months and people are hitting the road more often, gas prices are also on the rise.

As we head into the warmer months and people are hitting the road more often, gas prices are also on the rise.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into the warmer months and people are hitting the road more often, gas prices are also on the rise.

According to AAA, the average cost in California is up 20 cents from last week and 53 cents from last month.

In Kings County, drivers there are saving a little money while fueling up.

There are two spots in Lemoore where they prefer to buy gas because it's cheaper.

One of them is the station at Tachi Palace casino and the second spot is at the local Fastrip.

The cheapest is just over $4.80, that's still 60 cents below the state's average.

"$88.95," said Nancy Royer while holding her receipt and card in hand.

Royer called the trip to fill up 'another fun day at the pumps.'

It cost nearly $90 to fill up her 18-gallon Ford Explorer.

Thursday's total for Nancy is a few bucks more than the last time she pumped.

"I don't know how people do it with families, I'm almost 80 years old so I am beyond that, but I don't know how people can get by putting gas and putting food on the tables, it's just sad," mentioned Nancy.

Nancy says she and her husband are having to make lifestyle changes to accommodate these higher prices.

"We're just more careful about trips we take. We're still taking trips but my husband and I, every time we both fill up, we're both saying, 'How are these young people doing?' It's heartbreaking, it really is," expressed Nancy.

Locals say Fastrip in Lemoore is one of the cheapest places to pump.

Just ten minutes down the road, Yokuts Gas at Tachi Palace is also a go-to for people trying to save a few dollars.

The station's website even advertises the 'cheapest gas in town with unleaded at 4.49 per gallon on Thursday.

That's nearly 80 cents cheaper than the average for Kings County.

"Sometimes it is well worth the drive all the way down to the casino to get gas because when you can save a couple of cents every now and then it does make a huge difference," explained Luis Aguirre, who commutes daily to work and fuels up at least once a week.

He says the savings add up over time.

"In today's economy the harsh reality we have to face, where we actually look and see where we can save a few pennies here and there, coming to the casino and taking advantage of the prices of gas that's always good for us," said Luis.

Now, with summer coming up, gas prices are expected to keep climbing, especially with cleaner gas regulations in place and the increase of travelers during summer vacation.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.