Soaring gas prices hitting drivers hard across Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices continue to soar across the Central Valley, leaving drivers feeling helpless and their wallets feeling the pinch.

People in Fresno are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices continue to skyrocket across Central California.

According to the AAA website, drivers have seen average prices go up 75 cents a gallon within the last month.

"In the Central Valley, certainly over the past month, we've seen prices increase," said John Treanor, a AAA spokesperson.

Treanor says there are ways to save.

"Speeding really burns excess fuel. And it doesn't save you much time in the long run. Try not to idle your car, if you idling your car, you're burning gasoline. If you can carpool, absolutely carpool," said Treanor.

Carpooling is something Fatima Villa does often when hanging out with friends.

She spends more than one hundred dollars a week on gas. It's become so expensive, she's in the process of making a change.

"I'm actually gonna sell it cause of the gas. It's too much gas. I'd rather have like a hybrid or something. I want a Camry," Villa said.

About 60 miles north in Merced, one small business owner says times are tough.

"When we first started, gas prices was about three to four dollars. Now, it's kinda hard because gas prices are just way too high," said Jerod Winne, the owner of JW lawn care

Winne runs a lawn care business.

He says in just one week he spends over $200 on gas.

It's become so expensive, he says he's cut back his employee's hours.

"I just pray every day that I'm able to keep going," explained Winne.

Experts say it's hard to predict when gas prices will go down.

Another way to stay ahead and save is to download mobile apps like Gas Buddy or AAA.

These kinds of apps help you monitor where the cheaper gas options are around town.

