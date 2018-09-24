Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars

Porsche announced it will get rid of its diesel cars.
The news comes five months after a Porsche official in Germany was arrested in connection with an investigation into diesel emissions rigged by the automaker's parent company, Volkswagen.
Porsche representatives said it will now focus on hybrid and electric technology.
Diesel has never been a major part of Porsche's investments. Last year, it made up just 12 percent of its global sales.
