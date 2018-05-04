For hours on Thursday, Fresno Police detectives picked through a vacant field at Butler and Winery, near the Fresno Pacific University after discovering the body of Olga Leon.Investigators first thought Leon was a homicide and sex assault victim and they even called in the Department of Justice for help.But after the evidence collecting was over, an autopsy Friday morning showed no sign of foul play.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, "There is not a murder nor a sexual assault involved in this case. So we're still trying to determine what actually occurred."Fresno Police say the autopsy gave them many of the answers they needed, but they still don't know exactly what caused the death of the 34-year-old woman.Dyer says many of the circumstances surrounding the death initially seemed suspicious and unusual, but an autopsy did not reveal any evidence needed to support those crimes.Since Leon's body was found, detectives have been trying to find any witnesses who may have seen her in the area before she died. They have also been searching for any clues on surveillance video.One thing officers do know, Leon is from the area and often hangs out in the neighborhood."We do know that she's been out there, she's had numerous contacts with law enforcement primarily because of her methamphetamine use," said Chief Dyer.Investigators may never know why she was only partially dressed. They speculate she may have been using the restroom when she died.Toxicology tests were taken during the autopsy. Investigators hope the results help them determine a cause of death.