Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison has now died from apparent coronavirus complications.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the person passed away at an outside hospital yesterday.

This is the 64th death related to the virus reported within the state prison system.

ASP currently lists 369 active cases among people in custody and another 79 among those who have been released.

More than 2,000 cases in the prison are considered "resolved."
